221943
223274
Business  

Air Canada buying 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft

AirCan buying Dreamliners

The Canadian Press - | Story: 448595

Air Canada says it has placed a firm order for 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft that will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft in its fleet.

The agreement also includes options for an additional 12 Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

The airline says it expects to start receiving the new aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2025 with the last one scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027.

The order announced today substitutes an earlier deal for two Boeing 777 freighter aircraft.

Air Canada says the 787-10 is the largest model of the Dreamliner family and can carry more than 330 passengers depending on the seat configuration.

It also has 175 cubic meters of cargo volume.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260.01
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals38.180.22
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.750
Diamcor Mining0.09-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35250.37-0.31%
Ethereum2122.36-0.33%
Dash36.03+1.38%
Litecoin86.79+1.37%
Ripple0.6708-0.74%
EOS0.7627-0.78%
Dogecoin0.08213+0.00%
Cardano0.3292+0.61%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223285
Real Estate
4869921
202-9563 Jensen Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$714,900
more details
220290
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
223273
Press Room