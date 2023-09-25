219978
Unifor says Ford ratification sets pattern for auto talks

Ford deal sets pattern

The Canadian Press

Unifor says the pattern has been set with the ratification by workers of a new contract at Ford Motor Co. of Canada.

The union says it will now choose either General Motors or Stellantis as the next target company in its contract talks with the big U.S. auto companies.

The Ford deal is expected to serve as a blueprint for those negotiations.

Unifor announced Sunday that workers voted 54 per cent in favour of the new three-year collective agreement at Ford.

The deal includes wage hikes, pension and benefit improvements and special EV transition measures for workers at Ford's assembly plant in Oakville, Ont.

It also adds two new paid holidays.

