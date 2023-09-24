221332
219924
Business  

Ford workers in Canada ratify agreement, set precedent for other automakers

Workers ratify agreement

The Canadian Press - | Story: 448484

The union representing 5,600 workers at Ford Motor Co. facilities in Canada says workers have voted to accept a deal with the automaker.

Unifor and Ford  announced Sunday they'd reached a tentative agreement.

The union has said the three-year deal addresses all issues raised by members for this round of bargaining.

With the Ford deal ratified, Unifor can move on to trying to replicate that deal at the other big automakers, Stellantis and General Motors.

The union has said wages, pensions, job security and the transition to electric vehicles were key areas of focus for bargaining.

Meanwhile, workers at GM and Stellantis plants in the U.S. have been participating in limited strikes, and on Friday expanded the work action to 38 locations in 20 states.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.250.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals37.960.26
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.750.02
Diamcor Mining0.10.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
216393
220418
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35637.97-0.49%
Ethereum2138.49-0.41%
Dash35.78-0.89%
Litecoin86.53-1.29%
Ripple0.6825-0.29%
EOS0.779-0.64%
Dogecoin0.08232-1.21%
Cardano0.3297-0.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4904951
539 Loon Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$428,000
more details
223273
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
223273
Press Room
221047