S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

TSX up 100-plus points

Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading as gains in the base metal stocks helped lead the way, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 106.71 points at 20,325.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 186.25 points at 34,703.98. The S&P 500 index was up 7.35 points at 4,451.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 35.13 points at 13,643.06.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.64 cents US compared with 74.48 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was up 18 cents at US$90.66 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.75 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.90 at US$1,965.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.79 a pound.

