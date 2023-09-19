Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving 'substantive offer'

Photo: The Canadian Press

Unifor and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to negotiate after the union extended a strike deadline by 24 hours.

The union pushed back the deadline that had been set to expire late Monday night after it says it received a "substantive offer" from Ford.

However, the union says its members should continue to maintain strike readiness.

Unifor is negotiating with Ford in hopes of reaching a pattern agreement that serves as the basis for contracts at General Motors and Stellantis.

Ford says it will continue to work collaboratively with the union to create a blueprint for the automotive industry that supports a vibrant and sustainable future in Canada.

Unifor has said it is focused on increasing wages, improving pensions, and securing good jobs in a future set to be dominated by electric vehicles.