219825
216346
Business  

FortisBC gas users will see a drop in natural gas prices in October

FortisBC rate drop coming

The Canadian Press - | Story: 447501

British Columbia natural gas users can expect to see their monthly bills decrease starting in October. 

FortisBC says in a statement that it has been given approval by the B.C. Utilities Commission to drop its gas rates for customers by more than 90 cents a gigajoule starting Oct. 1. 

The utility says it will amount to about $7 a month in savings for residential customers, depending on a customer’s consumption. 

Joe Mazza, vice-president of energy supply at Fortis, says the decrease will provide customers with some financial relief as they head into the colder fall and winter months. 

He says Fortis understands energy costs are an important part of household budgets and they work hard to deliver gas at the lowest reasonable cost. 

Fortis buys natural gas at market prices and factors such as supply and demand affect the price of natural gas, and the statement says those costs flow through to customers. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2550
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals38.330.19
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.65-0.13
Diamcor Mining0.1050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
216393
204561
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin36459.32+0.97%
Ethereum2213.35+0.17%
Dash35.34+0.71%
Litecoin90.38+1.65%
Ripple0.6822+0.59%
EOS0.7766+0.39%
Dogecoin0.08422+1.20%
Cardano0.3434+1.18%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
216502
Real Estate
4921112
306-2250 Majoros Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,000
more details
221641
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221790
Press Room
221670