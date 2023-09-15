221943
Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce reveals new board of directors

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has confirmed its board of directors for 2023-24.

At the chamber's annual general meeting Friday, Kirndeep Nahal was confirmed to a one-year term as president, with a board of returning and new directors.

"The Greater Vernon Chamber has been providing businesses and non-profits with a strong voice since 1897, and I am confident that this new board of directors will carry on the tradition of advocacy," said Nahal, a lawyer with Lake City Law.

"Utilizing the skills and expertise of our board, we will continue to hold government at all levels accountable so businesses not only survive, but thrive. We also ensure that residents understand the social and economic benefits of supporting local.'

Along with Nahal, the 2023-24 board of directors includes:

  • Brett Squair, Davidson Lawyers – vice-president
  • Darren Bradley, North Okanagan Community Life Society – secretary-treasurer
  • Robin Cardew, Robin Cardew CPA – past-president
  • Brad Callihoo, Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies – director
  • Kim Heizmann, Kim Heizmann Personal Real Estate Corporation – director
  • Aaron Himelson, Coldstream Living – director
  • Michael Molnar, Restoration Lands – director
  • Kari Sargeant, Organizing Chaos by Design – director
  • Vinil Sood, Quality Inn & SuitesServices – director
  • Martin Von Holst, Martin Von Holst Personal Real Estate Corporation – director
  • Shelley Wolsey, Shelley Wolsey Compass Mortgage Group – director

The AGM also included a review of chamber activities over the past year while highlighting initiatives for the coming year.

Retiring from the board were Scot Durward, Krystin Kempton, Ryan Mackiewich and Darrin Taylor.

