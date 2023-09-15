221943
221977
Business  

National home sales fall 4% between July and August as market slows: CREA

National home sales fall

The Canadian Press - | Story: 446895

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales slowed last month as they tumbled by roughly four per cent between July and August.

Seasonally adjusted sales totalled 38,345 in August compared with 39,996 in July.

The actual number of sales amounted to 40,257, up 5.3 per cent from a year earlier.

CREA says the national sales figure was pulled lower in August by declines in Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley in B.C., Montreal, Ottawa, Hamilton and Burlington, Ont., as well as London and St. Thomas, Ont.

The seasonally adjusted average price of a home in August fell 2.3 per cent from July to $674,184, while the actual price was up 2.1 per cent from a year earlier to $650,140.

New listings hit 69,438, a 5.5 per cent rise from the prior August, helping to balance supply and demand.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals38.14-0.12
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.670.2
Diamcor Mining0.0950
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
216393
221803
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35723.67-0.37%
Ethereum2192.85-0.26%
Dash35.11+1.36%
Litecoin86.2+1.47%
Ripple0.6666+0.76%
EOS0.7626-0.39%
Dogecoin0.08359+0.00%
Cardano0.3358-1.18%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4847686
419 1331 Ellis Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$760,000
more details
221580
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222958
Press Room