U.S. auto strike expected to affect Canada in deeply integrated industry

A limited strike by autoworkers in the United States is expected to affect the sector in Canada as the industry in both countries is deeply integrated.

About 13,000 U.S. workers went on strike Friday at the three big U.S. auto companies after they failed to reach a new contract.

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo., a Ford factory in Wayne, Mich., near Detroit, and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.

The automakers rely on operations and suppliers in Canada and the U.S. as components criss-cross the border before they are assembled into a finished vehicle.

The strike comes as Unifor holds contract talks in Canada with the U.S. automakers.

The Canadian union is in bargaining with Ford Motor Co. ahead of its contract expiry on Sept. 18. Unifor hopes a deal with Ford can serve as a blueprint for workers at the other automakers.

