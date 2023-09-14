S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also rally

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points as strength in base metal stocks helped lead in a broad-based rally and the price of oil reached US$90 per barrel, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 202.44 points at 20,481.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 230.03 points at 34,805.56. The S&P 500 index was up 31.12 points at 4,498.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 109.64 points at 13,923.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.01 cents US compared with 73.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.60 at US$90.12 per barrel. The October natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.30 at US$1,930.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.82 a pound.