It will take 20 years for feds to break even with Volkswagen, Stellantis deals: PBO

The parliamentary budget officer says it will take the federal government until 2043 to break even on its EV battery deals with two automotive giants.

The government announced subsidies for Volkswagen and Stellantis and LG Energy Solution this year to entice them to build electric vehicle battery plants in Canada.

The PBO says it will take 20 years for government revenues generated from the production of both plants to equal the production subsidies, which total $28.2 billion.

The budget watchdog's calculation does not include any potential revenue that may be generated across the supply chain.

That's in contrast to the federal government's five-year break-even calculation for the Volkswagen deal, which includes expected revenue from production increases across the supply chain.

The federal government has not provided a break-even estimate for the Stellantis deal.