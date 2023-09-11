Photo: The Canadian Press

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Household debt

On Wednesday, Statistics Canada will release its national balance sheet and financial flow accounts report, which includes the household-debt-to-income ratio. Households with heavy debt loads have come under pressure in recent months as interest rates have gone up to five per cent.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc. will report its second-quarter results on Wednesday. The retailer saw its first-quarter profit and sales rise helped in part by shoppers faced with the rising cost of living looked for more affordable alternatives.

Empire results

Grocer Empire Co. Ltd. which owns Sobeys and Safeway and other banners, will release its first-quarter results on Thursday before financial markets open. The company will also hold its annual meeting the same day in New Glasgow, N.S.

Economic data

Statistics Canada will fill out more of the picture of how the Canadian economy started the third quarter this week. The agency will release its report on wholesale trade for July on Thursday followed by its monthly survey of manufacturing for the same month on Friday.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to report home sales figures for August on Friday. Home sales in July were little changed from June but saw the largest year-over-year increase in more than two years.