207767
221548
Business  

Air Canada repays $589M in debt used to buy Airbus and Boeing aircraft

Air Canada repays $589M

The Canadian Press - | Story: 445672

Air Canada says it has repaid about $589 million in debt that it used to buy aircraft.

The company says it repaid a $462-million loan from Canada's Export Development Corp. that it used to pay for the purchase of 14 Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The airline also repaid $127 million in a partial repayment of financings supported by the Export-Import Bank of the United States that was used to buy four Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

Air Canada says one of its top priorities following the pandemic has been to reduce debt.

It says the moves strengthen its balance sheet and provide it with more flexibility to make strategic investments.

Air Canada reported a profit of $838 million in the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of $386 million in the same period a year earlier.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240
Metalex Ventures0.0250.01
Russel Metals38.650.14
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.10.04
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
216393
221845
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35132.62-1.80%
Ethereum2212.24-1.52%
Dash35.4-0.45%
Litecoin85.09-2.00%
Ripple0.6833-0.73%
EOS0.7865-1.50%
Dogecoin0.08572-1.15%
Cardano0.345-2.27%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
219988
Real Estate
4924634
6-1120 Guisachan Road
$665,000
more details
221508
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room