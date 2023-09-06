219989
220417
Business  

Air Canada vomit incident sparks anger among Canadians fed up with subpar service

Vomit incident sparks anger

The Canadian Press - | Story: 445282

Experts say the outrage sparked by news of a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada.

On Tuesday, Air Canada said it apologized to two passengers who were escorted off the plane by security after protesting that their seats were soiled — and still wet.

The airline said the customers did not receive the proper standard of care ahead of the Aug. 26 flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.

In a Facebook post that has since gone viral, Susan Benson of New Brunswick said she was in the row behind the two women, who asked for blankets and wipes to clean the area themselves before a pilot told them they could either leave the plane voluntarily or be escorted off by security and placed on a no-fly list due to rude behaviour — a characterization Benson rejected.

John Gradek, who teaches aviation management at McGill University, says the plane never should have been dispatched, given what he dubbed a biohazard.

He says the outcry on social media sparked by the incident speaks to a degraded level of service perceived by Canadians following more than a year marred by frequent flight delays and lost luggage.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.24-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.02-0.01
Russel Metals39.22-0.68
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.30
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin34970.13-0.30%
Ethereum2222.08-0.03%
Dash34.6-1.17%
Litecoin85.14-0.85%
Ripple0.6826-0.87%
EOS0.7836-2.37%
Dogecoin0.08616+0.00%
Cardano0.3498+0.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4922507
213 1331 Ellis Court
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$554,000
more details
221508
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
221509
Press Room
221513