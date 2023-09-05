212173
219856
Business  

Political pressure to stop rate hikes now coming from premiers, as BoC decision nears

Pressure to stop rate hikes

The Canadian Press - | Story: 445038

Two premiers have sent letters to Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem urging the central bank to halt rate hikes ahead of its next rate decision tomorrow.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter on Sunday saying families and businesses cannot afford the "crushing impact of further rate hikes," echoing a letter British Columbia Premier David Eby sent on Thursday.

Associate professor and founding director of McGill University's Max Bell School of Public Policy, Christopher Ragan says it's "unfortunate" that the premiers felt that sending these letters was useful.

Ragan says it brings a political element to monetary policy decisions, which are supposed to be taken independent of government.

The Bank of Canada is an independent institution that receives its mandate from the federal government and is responsible for maintaining a two per cent inflation target.

The central bank is set to make its interest rate decision tomorrow and is widely expected to hold its key rate steady as the economy begins to buckle under the weight of higher interest rates.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.250
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals40.01-0.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.27-0.01
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.045-0.01
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35046.88+0.03%
Ethereum2219.49+0.33%
Dash35.12+0.77%
Litecoin85.83-0.84%
Ripple0.6834-0.58%
EOS0.7958+0.38%
Dogecoin0.08692+1.17%
Cardano0.3505+0.57%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4920864
159-654 Cook Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$575,000
more details
220269
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
219769