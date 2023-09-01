220406
Business  

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points on broad-based gains, U.S. markets mixed

TSX up 200-plus points

The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index gained almost one per cent in late-morning trading Friday on broad-based strength after the latest GDP report helped bolster hopes that the Bank of Canada could be done hiking interest rates, while U.S. markets were mixed. 

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 201.47 points at 20,494.09. 

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.54 points at 34,784.45. The S&P 500 index was up 6.18 points at 4,347.58, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.06 points at 14,030.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.61 cents US compared with 73.90 cents US on Thursday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.47 at US$85.10 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was unchanged at US$1,965.90 an ounceand the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.86 a pound.

