Lululemon ups forecast, tops expectations with double-digit earnings growth

Photo: The Canadian Press

Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported an 18 per cent surge in profits last quarter, prompting it to raise its fiscal forecast for the year after beating expectations.

The Vancouver-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says net income jumped to US$341.6 million in the three months ended July 30 from US$289.5 million a year earlier.

The retailer says net revenue in its second quarter also rose 18 per cent to US$2.21 billion from US$1.87 billion the year before.

Comparable store sales increased seven per cent year-over-year, while direct-to-consumer net revenue leaped 15 per cent.

The gains prompted Lululemon to boost its full-year outlook for the second time this year, forecasting net revenue in the range of US$9.51 billion to US$9.57 billion — 17 per cent to 18 per cent growth — versus guidance of between US$9.4 billion and US$9.5 billion three months ago.

The company says diluted earnings reached US$2.68 per share last quarter versus US$2.26 the year before, beating analyst expectations of US$2.54 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.