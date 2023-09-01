220406
221547
Business  

Lululemon ups forecast, tops expectations with double-digit earnings growth

Earnings surge at Lulu

The Canadian Press - | Story: 444529

Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported an 18 per cent surge in profits last quarter, prompting it to raise its fiscal forecast for the year after beating expectations.

The Vancouver-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says net income jumped to US$341.6 million in the three months ended July 30 from US$289.5 million a year earlier.

The retailer says net revenue in its second quarter also rose 18 per cent to US$2.21 billion from US$1.87 billion the year before.

Comparable store sales increased seven per cent year-over-year, while direct-to-consumer net revenue leaped 15 per cent.

The gains prompted Lululemon to boost its full-year outlook for the second time this year, forecasting net revenue in the range of US$9.51 billion to US$9.57 billion — 17 per cent to 18 per cent growth — versus guidance of between US$9.4 billion and US$9.5 billion three months ago.

The company says diluted earnings reached US$2.68 per share last quarter versus US$2.26 the year before, beating analyst expectations of US$2.54 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals40.190
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.260
Diamcor Mining0.1050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin35280.71+0.48%
Ethereum2225.25-0.13%
Dash35.08-0.48%
Litecoin86.44-0.01%
Ripple0.6873-0.87%
EOS0.8007+0.76%
Dogecoin0.08679+1.16%
Cardano0.3493+1.16%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
219988
Real Estate
4891255
#202 1055 Lawrence Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
219150
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
219150
Press Room
214985