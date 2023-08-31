213716
216406
Business  

Scotiabank announces senior executive changes including new head for Tangerine

Scotiabank changes at top

The Canadian Press - | Story: 444385

Scotiabank announced a raft of changes in its senior executive ranks, including a new head for its Tangerine online banking business and a new chief human resources officer.

The moves follow the appointment of Scott Thomson, former chief executive of heavy equipment dealer Finning International Inc., as chief executive of the bank in February.

Scotiabank announced it has hired former ING executive Aris Bogdaneris as group head, digital transformation, Tangerine, marketing and analytics.

Bogdaneris will be responsible for overseeing the bank's Tangerine business, which was owned by ING before it was acquired by Scotiabank in 2012, as well as global marketing, customer insights, data and analytics and real estate.

The bank also said Barb Mason, group head and chief human resources officer (CHRO) will retire at the end of 2023. She will be replaced by RBC executive Jenny Poulos who becomes deputy CHRO, effective Oct. 2, and CHRO, effective Dec. 4.

Scotiabank said chief risk officer Phil Thomas has also been promoted to add the title of group head.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2650
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals40.08-0.02
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.440.02
Diamcor Mining0.110
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
216393
220558
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin+%
Ethereum+%
Dash+%
Litecoin+%
Ripple+%
EOS+%
Dogecoin+%
Cardano+%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4741448
595 Vineyard Way N, Unit #5
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$855,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
220439
214979