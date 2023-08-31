CIBC reports $1.43B Q3 profit, down from $1.67B a year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press

CIBC reported its third-quarter profit fell more than 10 per cent compared with a year ago as the amount it set aside for bad loans in the quarter tripled.

The bank said Thursday it earned $1.43 billion or $1.47 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from a profit of $1.67 billion or $1.78 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $5.85 billion, up from $5.57 billion in the same quarter last year.

CIBC says its provision for credit losses in the quarter amounted to $736 million, up from $243 million in its third quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $1.52 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.85 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.68 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig said the results came in a more challenging economic environment.

"The continued momentum in our core business performance reflects our disciplined approach to resource allocation and execution of our client-focused strategy," Dodig said in a statement.

"We continue to realize the benefits of our recent investments in technology and talent, enabling our team to do more to help our clients achieve their ambitions."

CIBC said its Canadian personal and business banking business earned $497 million for the third quarter, down from $595 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses and lower card fees, partially offset by higher revenue and lower non-interest expenses.

Meanwhile, the bank's Canadian commercial banking and wealth management business earned $467 million in its most recent quarter, down from $484 million a year ago.

In the U.S., CIBC's commercial banking and wealth management business earned $73 million, down from $193 million in the same quarter last year.

CIBC's capital markets business earned $494 million for its third quarter, up from $447 million a year earlier, helped by higher revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and a provision for credit losses.

The bank's "corporate and other" segment recorded a loss of $101 million in the quarter compared with a loss of $53 million in the same quarter last year.