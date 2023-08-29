218662
216455
Business  

Pilot union launches labour complaint against Jazz, but ratifies deal changes

Pilots launch Jazz complaint

The Canadian Press - | Story: 443911

Chorus Aviation Inc. says pilots at its subsidiary Jazz Aviation have ratified changes to their collective agreement, even as the union filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Jazz.

Jazz president Randolph deGooyer, whose company provides regional service for Air Canada, says the amended deal recognizes the upward shift in pilot wages and expands the airline's recruitment and training options.

However, the Air Line Pilots Association says the agreement lacked overwhelming support among membership, as underlying issues went unaddressed during bargaining.

On Monday — the same day the deal was ratified — the pilots association filed a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board claiming that management at Air Canada and Jazz violated several sections of the Canada Labour Code.

The union says the airlines failed to comply with so-called flow agreements in the contract, which spell out the number of pilots who can transition from working at Jazz to working directly for Air Canada.

Chorus says the amended agreement will not impact its financial results.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals40.160.26
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.310.15
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37288.25+5.30%
Ethereum2335.2+4.18%
Dash36.49+3.05%
Litecoin93.21+4.92%
Ripple0.7287+2.39%
EOS0.829+3.63%
Dogecoin0.09142+5.82%
Cardano0.3735+3.03%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4902531
210 3533 Carrington Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$375,000
more details
219386
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
219346
Press Room
220571
215622