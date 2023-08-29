BMO Financial Group reports $1.45B Q3 profit, up from $1.37B a year ago

Photo: The Canadian Press

BMO Financial Group reported its third-quarter profit edged higher compared with a year ago even as the amount it set aside for bad loans grew.

The bank said Tuesday it earned $1.45 billion or $1.97 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.37 billion or $1.95 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $7.93 billion, up from $6.10 billion in the same quarter last year.

BMO's provision for credit losses totalled $492 million, up from $136 million in its third quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $2.78 per diluted share, down from an adjusted profit of $3.09 per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.13 per share, based on estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

"We continue to deliver solid financial results reflecting the strength, diversity and active management of our businesses in an evolving environment," BMO chief executive Darryl White said in a statement.

"We're accelerating efficiency initiatives and remain focused on dynamically positioning the bank for long-term growth and sustained profitability through disciplined expense and risk management."

BMO's Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $915 million, down from $965 million in the same quarter last year as higher revenue due to higher net interest income and higher non-interest revenue was more than offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses.

In the U.S., the bank's personal and commercial banking business earned $576 million, up from $568 million a year earlier, helped higher by a stronger U.S. dollar.

BMO's wealth management operations earned $303 million, down from $324 million a year earlier, while the bank's capital markets business earned $310 million, up from $262 million in the same quarter last year.

The bank's corporate services division reported a loss of $650 million compared with a loss of $754 million a year earlier.