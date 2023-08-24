219036
Hudson's Bay brings back outlet model with new Scarborough store

Hudson's Bay coming back?

Hudson's Bay is reviving its outlet model with a discount store in Toronto's east end.

The department store chain says it is converting an existing Hudson's Bay store at Eglinton Square in Scarborough to an outlet.

The outlet will sell home goods and apparel, including accessories, intimates and footwear for women, men and children.

Hudson's Bay spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says discounts are expected to be as deep as 75 per cent.

The new outlet comes years after Hudson's Bay experimented with discount stores, opening some in Toronto and Montreal, but both eventually closed.

Hudson's Bay has been working to revamp its image with a new loyalty program launched this week and partnerships with MEC and Forever 21.

