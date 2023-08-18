217120
Ex-Rogers CEO Joe Natale suing company for wrongful dismissal, seeking $24 million

Ex-Rogers CEO seeks $24M

Former Rogers CEO Joe Natale is suing the company for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract, alleging Rogers chairman Edward Rogers carried out "malicious, high-handed, and oppressive conduct."

In a statement of claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Thursday, Natale accuses Edward Rogers and his wife Suzanne Rogers of attempting to "tarnish his reputation" following his ouster in 2021.

That includes an accusation that they hired actor Brian Cox of HBO’s "Succession" to create a "demeaning" video about the ex-CEO, which included a message congratulating Edward Rogers on his “real-life Succession at Rogers Communications" that they allegedly distributed and that was eventually reported on by media.

He says he and his firm Natale Industries Inc. are entitled to a combined $24 million, including $4 million from an unpaid bonus related to the closing of Rogers' acquisition of Shaw Communication Inc. in April.

In a statement, Natale spokesman Bill Walker of MidtownPR said "it is unfortunate that Rogers will not honour its commitments made to Mr. Natale" which were designed to ensure continuity during the Shaw merger.

Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

