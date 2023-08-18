215103
Vancouver company to repurpose cruise ship into 'floatel'

Nelson Bennett / BIV - | Story: 442352

A Vancouver company that specializes in refurbishing ships into floating hotels for industrial work forces plans to convert an Estonian cruise ship into a floating work accommodation by the end of this year.

Bridgemans Services Group recently acquired the MV Isabelle, an Estonian cruise ship that was built in 1989. It will be renovated into a floating hotel.

“When the retrofit in Estonia is finished in late 2023, the MV Isabelle will offer a luxurious home away from home that includes 650 newly renovated single cabins with private ensuites, a high-end dining room, lounges, meeting rooms, fast wi-fi, offices, first aid clinic, a state-of-the-art 8,000-square-foot fitness facility, billiards and games room, and dedicated accommodations for crew members,” the company said in a press release.

"A Bridgemans floatel is a turn-key experience suited for large industrial projects anywhere in the world that require environmentally sustainable, safe and secure live-work offshore accommodation for their valued workforces," said Bridgemans president Brian Grange.

One of the industries that use Bridgemans floatels is the LNG industry.

In Australia, Chevron has contracted out a Bridgeman floatel – the 1,400-room Europa – for its workforce at the Gorgon LNG project off the coast of Western Australia.

