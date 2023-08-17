Flair Airlines to speed up pilot training with new program

Photo: The Canadian Press The tail section of a Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines says it is launching a unique pilot training program that will see applicants placed in the cockpit of one of the company's Boeing 737 jets within 18 months.

The Edmonton-based budget carrier says its program will radically speed up the length of time it takes in Canada for new pilots to get jobs flying large commercial jets.

Flair says the program will be similar to some in Europe that train entry-level pilots directly for first officer roles on large Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 jets.

That's different from the Canadian model, where pilots have historically had to spend many years flying small planes and regional routes before major carriers will hire them to fly big jets.

North America's aviation industry is currently facing a pilot shortage due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, an aging workforce and the rapid proliferation of new discount airlines that are pressuring the labour supply.

Flair says its program will adhere to the highest industry standards for safety and will generate a pipeline of highly trained pilots for the airline.