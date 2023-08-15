217392
Business  

Grocery price increases continue to outpace overall inflation

Groceries outpace inflation

The Canadian Press - | Story: 441800

Grocery prices are still rising at a far higher pace than overall inflation, despite moderating somewhat in July.

The price of groceries grew 8.5 per cent in July compared to last year.

That’s down from a 9.1 per cent annualized gain in June, as prices for fresh fruit and bakery products rose at a slower pace.

However, it’s a far cry from headline inflation of 3.3 per cent, which has significantly fallen from a high of more than eight per cent last year.

RBC economist Claire Fan says food price inflation is expected to continue easing in the coming months as lower commodity prices and easing supply chain pressures pass through to retail products.

Some forecasters are saying the latest inflation report has raised the odds of an interest rate hike next month from the Bank of Canada.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260.02
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals38.94-0.33
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.050.05
Diamcor Mining0.1150
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
216393
219293
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39476.82+0.02%
Ethereum2471.82-0.13%
Dash42.11-1.75%
Litecoin109.6-0.46%
Ripple0.841+1.20%
EOS0.9574-0.52%
Dogecoin0.0991-1.00%
Cardano0.3883-0.51%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
217328
Real Estate
4897738
1104 1875 Country Club Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
219251
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
214978
Press Room
219445
214979