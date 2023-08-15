219807
S&P/TSX composite down more than 300 points, U.S. stock markets also retreat

Canada's main stock index was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based move lower, while U.S. stock markets also retreated after China unexpectedly cut a key interest rate.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 305.15 points at 19,985.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 275.77 points at 35,031.86. The S&P 500 index was down 36.60 points at 4,453.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 102.14 points at 13,686.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.17 cents US compared with 74.29 cents US on Monday.

The September crude contract was down US$1.48 at US$81.03 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.40 at US$1,940.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.68 a pound.

