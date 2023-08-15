207767
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada

Netflix launches gaming

The Canadian Press - | Story: 441793

Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.

A blog post by the streaming giant's vice-president of games says the test for a small number of Canadian users began on Monday with a television launch and will include access for computers in the next few weeks.

Mike Verdu says the trial is also available in the U.K. and is meant to test Netflix's game streaming technology and improve the experience for players.

The test includes two games: adventure game Oxenfree and gem-mining arcade game Molehew's Mining Adventure.

Users accessing the games on their televisions will use their phones as a controller, while players on their computers can navigate with their keyboard and mouse.

The test comes two years after Netflix launched mobile gaming in 2021, but Verdu says the company is still early in its games journey.

