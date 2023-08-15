218665
Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 1.7 per cent in June

Manufacturing sales down

The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.7 per cent to $71.5 billion in June, led by a drop in sales in the petroleum and coal product, chemical and machinery subsectors.

Sales were down in 14 of the 21 subsectors as sales in the petroleum and coal product group helped lead the way with a decline of 8.3 per cent.

Chemical industry sales fell 6.5 per cent, driven by a decline in sales of pesticide, fertilizer, and other agricultural chemicals. Machinery sales dropped 5.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales of motor vehicles rose 11.4 per cent to their highest level since June 2019 as many auto manufacturing plants increased production and operated at a higher production capacity.

Sales of motor vehicle parts fell 6.8 per cent in June following a significant increase in May.

Statistics Canada says total sales in constant dollars fell 1.0 per cent in June, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

