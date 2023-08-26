218662
Business  

New managers at Vernon's KingFisher Boats

Changes at KingFisher

There have been managerial changes at Vernon's KingFisher Boats.

Under the new organizational structure, Baxter Bolton will assume the role of vice president, sales and product, and Kent Beckman will assume the role of vice president, operations and administration.

"We are confident that these organizational changes will bring about positive outcomes for our organization" said Brad Armstrong, president of KingFisher Boats.

In a press release, KingFisher said appointing Bolton as vice president, sales and product, KingFisher Boats demonstrates its commitment to providing exceptional sales support and driving product innovation. Bolton brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, ensuring that the company's dealers receive the highest level of service and access to top-quality products.

Beckman's appointment “highlights KingFisher Boats' dedication to operational excellence. With his extensive knowledge in operations management. Beckman will streamline internal processes, improve efficiency, and enhance overall organizational performance.”

"We appreciate the ongoing support as we embark on this new chapter," added Armstrong. "Together, we look forward to a successful future, driven by these organizational changes that will strengthen our business."

