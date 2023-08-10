207767
Air Canada ranks last in on-time performance among 10 biggest North American airlines

A new report says Air Canada ranked last in on-time performance among the 10 largest airlines in North America.

Figures from aviation data firm Cirium show Canada's biggest carrier landed 51 per cent of its flights on time last month.

WestJet, which placed seventh, saw 62 per cent of its trips make it to the gate on time — defined as within 15 minutes of scheduled arrival.

The two outcomes paled in comparison to top performers Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which notched 82 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively.

North American airlines' average on-time performance of 66 per cent, the worst by far of any of the regions tracked in the report, including Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

On top of a shortage of air traffic controllers, Air Canada has pointed to thunderstorms as well as a network running at full tilt amid high demand, which can mean longer recovery times after a disruption.

