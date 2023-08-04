217120
Business  

Enbridge sees $1.8 billion profit in Q2 as Mainline pipeline settlement reached

$1.8B profit at Enbridge

The Canadian Press - | Story: 440156

Enbridge Inc. says its most recent quarter delivered a profit of $1.8 billion as it reached a settlement with shippers for tolls on its Mainline pipeline system and moved toward proceeding with its Rio Bravo pipeline project.

The Calgary-based pipeline giant says its second-quarter profit compared with $450 million a year earlier.

Enbridge's first-quarter profit amounted to 91 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30 compared with 22 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge said it earned 68 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 67 cents per share a year earlier.

The result matched the average analyst estimate for adjusted profit per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company says its financial results come as it reached a seven-and-a-half-year agreement in principle on its Mainline pipeline that is subject to regulatory approvals.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.030
Russel Metals38.4750.28
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.390.07
Diamcor Mining0.1250
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
216393
209267
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39160.59+0.51%
Ethereum2464.48+0.58%
Dash41.76-0.12%
Litecoin111.92+1.57%
Ripple0.8897+0.45%
EOS0.9664+1.05%
Dogecoin0.09947+1.02%
Cardano0.3967+1.54%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209266
Real Estate
4910665
2357 Cornwall Dr
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$815,000
more details
218701
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
218737
Press Room
219189