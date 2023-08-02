Coastal GasLink pipeline nearing completion, says TC Energy

Photo: TC Energy

Work on the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline across northern B.C. was 91.4 per cent complete, as of June 30.

Work is done on three out of eight sections of the 670-kilometre pipeline from near Dawson Creek to Kitimat, according to an update released by TC Energy on July 28.

“To date, nearly 98 per cent of pipe has been welded and 92 per cent of all classified water crossings on the project are now complete. In addition, 639 km of the 670 km pipe has been installed and backfilled, with Section 6 being our third of eight sections achieving 100 per cent pipe installation in June,” the company statement said. “…Coastal GasLink is approximately 91 per cent complete overall and continues to be on track for construction completion by year end.”

As of June 30, 4,785 workers were employed by the project, including 1,181 based at Parsnip Lodge, located near the unincorporated community of Anzac, 117 km northeast of Prince George.

Work on sections one, four and six is complete, and sections two, five and eight were 94 to 99 per cent complete as of the end of June.

As of June 30, work on section three north of Prince George was 89 per cent complete and section seven near Houston was 69 per cent complete.

“Our summer construction season is in full swing as we move closer to mechanical completion by the end of 2023,” the company statement said.

“In mid-July, leaders from the global LNG industry visited Vancouver to discuss the future of the industry at the LNG 2023 conference. Countries such as South Korea and Japan are seeking Canada’s lower-carbon and secure LNG sources. Coastal GasLink, together with LNG Canada, will provide the first direct path for Canadian LNG to reach our allies and replace coal-fired power plants.”