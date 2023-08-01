Avion rewards program expands to customers who don't bank with RBC

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Avion rewards program is opening up to people who aren't clients of Royal Bank of Canada.

The Toronto-based bank says Canadians will now be allowed into the free rewards program regardless of where they bank or shop.

Avion offers members deals at more than 2,400 online retailers and lets shoppers earn points they can redeem for merchandise and gift cards.

The membership level open to customers without RBC products is called Avion Select.

Avion Select has most of the program’s core benefits but doesn’t offer cash back or savings on in-store purchases and does not allow users to use points on bills payments and investments.

Avion’s expansion comes as companies are beefing up their loyalty programs. Cineplex Inc., Scotiabank and Empire Company Ltd. revamped the Scene program last year and BMO Financial Group announced a deal in June to buy Air Miles in Canada.