Photo: The Canadian Press

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Some of Canada's largest cities will release their home sales figures for July this week. The Calgary Real Estate Board is expected to release its numbers on Tuesday followed by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver on Wednesday. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board will release its July home sales numbers on Thursday.

Shopify results

Shopify Inc. will report its second-quarter results after markets close on Wednesday. Last week, the Ottawa-based e-commerce software company signalled it is leaning further into AI as Shopify's semi-annual product showcase presented AI tools as a cornerstone of the business's latest offerings.

BCE results

BCE Inc., the parent company of Bell Canada, will release its second-quarter earnings before the start of trading on Thursday. In June, the company announced it was cutting 1,300 positions, shutting or selling nine radio stations and closing two foreign news bureaus as it also asked the CRTC to waive local news and Canadian programming requirements for its television stations.

Enbridge results

Enbridge Inc. will report its second-quarter results before markets open on Friday. It marks the first earnings report by the Calgary-based energy company since naming Patrick Murray as its new chief financial officer, which took effect July 1.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for July on Friday, giving Canadians a look at the latest unemployment figures. The Canadian economy added 60,000 jobs in June, driven by gains in full-time work, while the unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent — the highest it's been in over a year.