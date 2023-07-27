218905
Business  

Richmond's T&T Supermarket expands, plans new Canadian and U.S. stores

T&T to expand into U.S.

Glen Korstrom / Richmond News - | Story: 438958

Richmond-based Asian-themed grocer T&T Supermarket continues to announce new locations. 

The Loblaw Cos Ltd.-owned (TSX:L) retailer today announced plans to open a store in Kanata, Ontario, in what will be the grocer's second Ottawa-area store. Last month, the 33-store chain announced plans to open its first U.S. store in the Seattle, Washington suburb of Bellevue.

It opened a second Coquitlam store last year on June 1. Other stores that it opened last year were in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Founder Cindy Lee and her team opened T&T Supermarket's first store at Burnaby's Metropolis at Metrotown in 1993, and by 2009 had expanded the company to more than $500 million in annual revenue from 17 stores, including eight in Metro Vancouver, two in Calgary, two in Edmonton and five in Toronto. 

That was the year when Loblaw bought T&T Supermarket for $225 million, including $191 million in cash and the rest in preferred shares. 

Loblaw yesterday reported earnings for the quarter that ended June 17, and revealed that revenue was about $13.738 billion, up $891 million, or 6.9 per cent, compared with the same quarter a year earlier. Its net profit available to shareholders was $418 million.

The company did not break out its sales or profit from T&T Supermarket (a division that in press releases sometimes calls itself T&T Supermarkets.)

Lee's daughter, Tina Lee, has been the company's CEO since 2014. Founder Cindy Lee recently released an autobiography, which has the English translation Be Brave and You Can Turn Your Life Around. She recently spoke about her new book with BIV's Diasy Xiong.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.195-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals38.36-0.4
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.710.08
Diamcor Mining0.1450
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38683.12+0.24%
Ethereum2480.21+0.91%
Dash42.1+0.36%
Litecoin120.15+0.43%
Ripple0.9481+22.65%
EOS0.9845-1.79%
Dogecoin0.1025-2.85%
Cardano0.4093-1.44%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207885
Real Estate
4909016
2302-1181 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$972,500
more details
218825
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
218825
Press Room
214973