217120
219013
Business  

Teck announces employee death, lowers production guidance at copper mine project

Employee death at mine

The Canadian Press - | Story: 438816

Teck Resources Ltd. announced the death of an employee at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine expansion in Chile as it reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $510 million in its second quarter, down from $1.7 billion for the same period last year.

CEO Jonathan Price says learnings from the investigation into the employee's death are being shared across the company and with industry peers to prevent future incidents.

Teck lowered its annual production guidance for the copper mine project to 80,000 from 100,000 tonnes due to delays in construction and commissioning.

It says its profits for the quarter, ended June 30, amounted to 97 cents per diluted share compared with $3.07 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue in the quarter totalled $3.5 billion, down from $5.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Teck says it earned $1.22 cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.25 per diluted share a year earlier.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.19-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals38.880.12
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.630
Diamcor Mining0.1450
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38867.51-0.14%
Ethereum2574.67+3.71%
Dash41.64-0.86%
Litecoin120.22-0.01%
Ripple0.9464+20.04%
EOS0.9787-5.87%
Dogecoin0.1038-4.59%
Cardano0.4077-5.12%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
217763
Real Estate
4870308
168 720 Commonwealth Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$400,000
more details
215738
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
219102
214973