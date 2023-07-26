218334
216403
Business  

Loblaw Companies reports profit of $508 million in second quarter

Loblaw reports big profit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 438650

Shoppers continued to shift to discount stores and private-label brands in the second quarter for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which said it saw increased sales and lower gross margins. 

The company reported a profit available to common shareholders of $508 million for its second quarter ended June 17, an increase of 31.3 per cent from the same period last year.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart reported its profit amounted to $1.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 17, an increase from $1.16 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Net earnings were "unusually elevated" because of a prior-year charge at President's Choice Bank, Loblaw said in a press release, noting that adjusted net earnings were up 10.6 per cent. 

Revenue for the 12-week period totalled $13.7 billion, up from $12.8 billion a year earlier.

Food retail same-stores sales were up 6.1 per cent, while drug retail same-store sales increased by 5.7 per cent.

Food retail sales growth was driven by a continued consumer shift to discount stores, the company said.

However, it added that retail gross margin declined slightly in both the food and drug categories, saying it faced double-digit supplier cost increases that were not fully passed on to consumers. 

On adjusted basis, Loblaw earned $1.94 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.69 per diluted share a year ago.

E-commerce sales for the company were up 13.9 per cent.

Loblaw expects its retail business to grow earnings faster than sales for the full fiscal year, the company said. 

It plans to increase investments in the store network and distribution centres by investing a net amount of $1.6 billion in capital expenditures.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2050.01
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals38.490.12
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.45-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.140
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38727.64+0.46%
Ethereum2499.77+2.03%
Dash41.15-0.60%
Litecoin117.82-0.16%
Ripple0.9269-1.28%
EOS0.9724-2.11%
Dogecoin0.1028-6.38%
Cardano0.4021-1.23%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4835670
1 9201 Okanagan Centre Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,325,000
more details
218825
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215738
Press Room
217748