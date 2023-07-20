217428
Business  

Consumer spending to soften in second half of 2023: Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Spending forecast to soften

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says while consumer spending remained strong in the second quarter, it turned a corner after the Bank of Canada ended its pause on interest rate hikes.

Chamber chief economist Stephen Tapp says consumer spending will likely slow noticeably in the second half of the year as people cut back on discretionary purchases.

He says population growth has been supporting strong spending.

The Chamber’s business data lab found that consumer spending saw a resurgence in April and May following a post-holiday slump.

However, it says that after the Bank of Canada hiked its key policy rate to 4.75 per cent in June, spending started to dip.

The central bank hiked its trendsetting rate again last week to five per cent.

