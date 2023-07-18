217428
Canada’s inflation rate tumbles to 2.8% in June even as grocery prices remain high

Inflation tumbles to 2.8%

The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says Canada’s inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada’s target range.

The federal agency says the deceleration was broad-based, though lower gasoline prices compared with last year led the slowdown.

But Canadians aren’t seeing any relief at grocery stores yet, as prices rose 9.1 per cent year-over-year, slightly faster than in May.

The Bank of Canada’s rate hikes are also feeding into higher inflation through mortgage interest costs.

The federal agency says that excluding mortgage interest costs, inflation would have risen two per cent year-over-year.

The central bank raised interest rates earlier this month, in part because of concerns that inflation would stay high for longer.

