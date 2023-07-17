210733
Digital publication fights CRA finding that it does not produce 'original news'

Outlet fights for 'news' label

A digital publication is asking the Federal Court to review a decision by the Canada Revenue Agency that prevents it from accessing incentives for journalism.

The Academic Journalism Society, which runs The Conversation Canada, is seeking a judicial review of the agency's decision. 

In a court filing submitted last week, the society says an advisory board found it did not engage in the production of original news content.

The application says it rejects the agency's conclusion that it's not a qualified Canadian journalism organization — a designation that allows them to claim a journalism tax credit. 

The Academic Journalism Society says its authors conduct firsthand reporting through independent research and it wants the Canada Revenue Agency to quash the decision. 

The claim says The Conversation's authors are academics who collaborate with editors to provide evidence-based explanatory journalism on news and current affairs. 

