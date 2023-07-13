218362
Business  

Corus Entertainment selling Toon Boom Animation subsidiary for $147.5M

Corus selling Toon Boom

The Canadian Press - | Story: 436646

Corus Entertainment Inc. says it has signed a deal to sell its Montreal-based animation software subsidiary Toon Boom Animation Inc. to Integrated Media Company for $147.5 million in cash.

Colin Bohm, executive vice-president of content and corporate strategy at Corus, says the move will free up capital, increase the company's financial flexibility and sharpen its focus.

Toon Boom's software is used for animation, storyboarding and production management.

Founded in 1994, Corus bought a 50 per cent stake in Toon Boom in 2004 and acquired the remaining interest in 2012. 

Corus says the deal is expected to generate about $142 million in net proceeds that will be used to repay debt.

Shares in Corus were up 20 cents or nearly 15 per cent at $1.56 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.205-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0350
Russel Metals36.9550.1
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.69-0.08
Diamcor Mining0.11-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
216393
218219
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40431.35+0.87%
Ethereum2562.96+3.80%
Dash45.32+2.79%
Litecoin132.83+4.64%
Ripple0.7819+25.91%
EOS0.9983+4.94%
Dogecoin0.08969+4.66%
Cardano0.4114+7.87%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
205512
Real Estate
4878348
4667 Tiannia Road, Horsefly
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$569,000
more details
215093
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
215079
Press Room
215622