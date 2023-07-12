218550
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled

Prime drink recalled

A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.

Health Canada says Prime Energy exceeds the acceptable caffeine limit of 180 mg per can and should not be sold in Canada.

Health Canada says it's aware that Prime Energy — which is different from the widely sold Prime Hydration drink — may be sold in some Canadian stores without approval.

It says caffeinated energy drinks are considered supplemented food and are therefore regulated the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Both agencies are working to address the issue, Health Canada says in an email.

Prime Hydration is the non-caffeinated version of Prime Energy and is among various energy drinks that are popular among teens.

Social media stars Logan Paul and KSI co-founded Prime and have been widely criticized for promoting it online to millions of young fans.

