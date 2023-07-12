217287
213071
Business  

Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 5%, expects slower return to inflation target

BoC raises rate to 5%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 436450

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point this morning, bringing it to 5 per cent.

Forecasters were widely expecting the move as the economy continues to run hotter than expected.

The central bank says the rate hike was prompted by elevated demand in the economy and strong underlying inflation pressures.

Its updated economic projections suggest it will take longer to get inflation back to the two per cent target.

It now expects inflation to stall around three per cent for the next year before steadily declining to two per cent by mid-2025.

The central bank didn’t indicate whether it plans to raise rates again in September, and instead said its governing council will continue to monitor how the economy evolves.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.230
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals36.35-0.08
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.25-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.120
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
216393
214974
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40481-0.18%
Ethereum2491.69+0.18%
Dash44.46+0.41%
Litecoin127.27-0.72%
Ripple0.6226-1.27%
EOS0.9594-0.83%
Dogecoin0.08582-1.15%
Cardano0.385-0.77%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
217849
Real Estate
4835670
1 9201 Okanagan Centre Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,325,000
more details
218204
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216196
Press Room
218231
215622