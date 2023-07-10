Photo: The Canadian Press Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem.

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

MTY earnings

MTY Food Group Inc. will release its second-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors before financial markets open on Tuesday. MTY franchises and operates restaurants under more than 85 different banners in Canada, the United States and internationally.

Aritzia results

Aritzia Inc. will release its first-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors after the close of financial markets on Tuesday. The results come after the Vancouver-based clothing retailer reported its fourth-quarter net revenue rose more than 40 per cent compared with a year earlier, helped by growth in the United States.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision and release its latest monetary policy report, which will include its updated outlook for the economy, on Wednesday. The central bank raised its key interest rate last month to 4.75 per cent in the face of a series of hot economic data releases.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association will release home sales figures for June on Friday. The association will also release its latest quarterly sales forecast. Canadian home sales in May posted their first year-over-year increase since June 2021 and the average price saw its first year-over-year gain in a year.

Manufacturing data

Statistics Canada to release its monthly survey of manufacturing for May on Friday. Canadian manufacturing sales rose 0.3 per cent to $72.3 billion in April, boosted higher by sales of motor vehicle parts and petroleum and coal products.