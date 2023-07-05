217381
Auto sales continue to rise in June, up 12.6 per cent from last year: DesRosiers

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says June brought another strong month for auto sales.

The consultancy firm says total light vehicle sales for the month were up 12.6 per cent from a year ago.

Sales were 161,901 units in June, up 1.38 per cent from May, marking eight consecutive months of year-over-year gains.

DesRosiers managing partner Andrew King says in a statement that the seasonally adjusted annual rate for June was 1.64 million in June, up from 1.54 million in May and the highest level since February.

The firm says that sales this year reached around 813,000 units, up from 756,000 in the first half of 2022, but less than 1.04 million during the same period in 2018.

General Motors led sales during the first half of 2023 with 127,561 units, up 15.7 per cent from a year earlier.

