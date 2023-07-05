Ontario starts pre-development work for new, large-scale nuclear plant

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith.

Ontario is looking to build the first new, large-scale nuclear plant in more than 30 years in order to meet the province's growing electricity demands.

Energy Minister Todd Smith is announcing today that the government is looking at a new plant to generate up to 4,800 megawatts - enough to power 4.8 million homes - on the site of Bruce Power's current generating station on the shore of Lake Huron in Tiverton, Ont.

The plans are part of the province's attempts to meet electricity demand with non-emitting sources, though in the short- to medium-term the province is also relying on more natural gas generation.

A report late last year by the Independent Electricity System Operator found that the province could fully eliminate natural gas from the electricity system by 2050, starting with a moratorium in 2027, but it will require about $400 billion in capital spending and more generation including new, large-scale nuclear plants.

The province launched consultations on that idea, and Smith says he heard a lot of support for new nuclear, in order to prepare for surging electricity demand in the 2030s from electric vehicles, new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing and electric arc furnaces for steelmaking.

Smith says Bruce Power will now start community consultations and conduct an environmental assessment for federal approval to determine the feasibility of another nuclear plant.

"They have the world's largest operating nuclear facility here right now, with about 6,550 megawatts, providing clean, reliable, emissions-free power to the grid, baseload power," Smith said in an interview.

"On a daily basis about 30 per cent of Ontario's electricity comes from this site right now. There's room alongside (units) Bruce A and Bruce B, potentially, for a Bruce C and that's what this pre-development work is intended to begin today."