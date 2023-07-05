214975
218077
Business  

Seaspan to add $4.8M building to North Vancouver shipyard

$4.8M Seaspan expansion

Brent Richter / North Shore News - | Story: 435346

 

North Vancouver’s Seaspan is starting construction on a new $4.8-million facility within its Pemberton Avenue shipyard.

The new Land-Based Test Site will allow the company to bring in-house their ability to test vital ship communications, navigation, and other electronic equipment prior to being installed on vessels, according to a release from the firm.

The building includes a dedicated antenna tower, which Seaspan engineers will use in the ongoing construction of a polar icebreaker and multi-purpose vessels that Seaspan is building for the Canadian Coast Guard under the national shipbuilding strategy. But the LBTS should still be of use long after those contracts are done, according to Seaspan.

“Seaspan is focused on driving improvements to our capabilities and building capacity and expertise as we build a long-term, sustainable shipbuilding industry,” chief program officer Martin Edwards said in a release.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240
Metalex Ventures0.040
Russel Metals36.05-0.42
Copper Mountain Mining2.49-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp70
Diamcor Mining0.1050
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.060
216393
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40376.92-0.95%
Ethereum2531.63-1.30%
Dash46.84-2.13%
Litecoin136.47-0.99%
Ripple0.6315-2.17%
EOS0.9604-2.14%
Dogecoin0.08923-2.20%
Cardano0.3799-1.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4898940
127 1099 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$783,000
more details
213106
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
217378
Press Room
217748