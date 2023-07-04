Rogers launches voluntary departure program to eliminate 'overlap' after Shaw merger

Photo: The Canadian Press Rogers Communications Inc. is offering voluntary departure packages to certain employees as it moves combines with Shaw Communications Inc. following its $26-billion purchase of the carrier in April. Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rogers Communications Inc. is offering voluntary departure packages to some employees as it integrates Shaw Communications Inc. following its $26-billion purchase of the carrier in April.

In a memo to staff on Tuesday, CEO Tony Staffieri says Rogers has been looking to reduce some overlap in roles since the companies combined.

The memo says eligible employees can apply to receive a voluntary package through the program.

It says most employees in customer-facing roles and media production teams will not be eligible for the packages.

Staffieri says that although duplicate positions are being reduced, Rogers continues to hire new employees to support customers.

As part of a set of conditions Ottawa attached to its approval of the merger, Rogers must create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada.