British Columbia port strike enters fourth day as talks stall

The strike at British Columbia ports enters its fourth day after talks between the two sides stalled on Monday.

More than 7,000 workers who load and unload cargo at more than 30 B.C. ports have been on strike since Saturday morning.

Representatives for the BC Maritime Employers Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada negotiated over the long weekend before the association issued a statement Monday saying it didn't think more bargaining is going to produce a deal.

It said the union's demands were "outside any reasonable framework for settlement."

The union, meanwhile, has accused the association of changing its position on a key issue at the last minute to "muddy the waters."

News of a strike at the ports, including Canada's largest, the Port of Vancouver, led many business groups to raise red flags, suggesting it would have far-reaching implications for Canada's economy.

